US youth poet laureate to perform original piece during Fireworks Spectacular

BOSTON (WHDH) - Harvard University student and inaugural U.S. youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman is the surprise addition to the lineup for this year’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade.

At a news conference Tuesday, the Los Angeles native said she’s thrilled to be part of the annual performance at the Hatch Memorial Shell, which will feature performances from headliners Queen Latifah and Arlo Guthrie.

“It’s rare that I ever get to collaborate with a lot of people in writing a poem, needless to say with people who exhibit such high standard of artistry, so it has been such an honor,” Gorman said.

Those looking to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their home can watch the extravaganza on WHDH-TV and Bloomberg TV from 8 to 11 p.m.

It can also be streamed on Bloomberg.com and listened to on Bloomberg Radio.

