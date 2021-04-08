EDMOND, Okla. (WHDH) — Students at an elementary school in Edmond, Oklahoma lined the halls and chanted, “USA! USA!” in celebration of their cafeteria manager passing her test to become a United States citizen.

Yanet Lopez took a victory lap around Prairie Vale Elementary School and students and staff cheered for her accomplishment.

Principal Michelle Anderson wrote on Facebook that, “I am so excited for Ms. Yanet and the realization of one of her dreams in passing her citizenship test!”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)