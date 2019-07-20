USCG aircrews medevac 55-year-old fisherman from boat off Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod rescue aircrews medevacd a 55-year-old fisherman from his boat off Nantucket on Saturday.

The USCG Northeast posted a video on twitter of aircrews helping the 55-year-old fisherman off the 67 ft. fishing boat, Sassy Girl, about 138 miles off Nantucket.

The status of the fisherman is unknown.

No additional information has been released.

#BreakingNews @USCGNortheast Air Station Cape Cod rescue air crews medevacd a 55-year-old fisherman off the 67-ft. fishing boat Sassy Girl, 120 nautical mi. off Nantucket. #SAR #USCG pic.twitter.com/v5eXFUmQsK — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 20, 2019

