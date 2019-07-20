USCG aircrews rescue 55-year-old fisherman from boat off Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod rescue aircrews rescued a 55-year-old fisherman from his boat off Nantucket on Saturday.
The USCG Northeast posted a video on twitter of aircrews helping the 55-year-old fisherman off the 67-foot fishing boat, Sassy Girl, about 138 miles off Nantucket.
The status of the fisherman is unknown.
No additional information has been released.
