USCG Cutter Seneca returns to Boston after intercepting 12K pounds of cocaine

BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returned home to Boston after a 93-day patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Friday.

Seneca intercepted three drug smuggling vessels transporting cocaine from South America to the United States during their patrol. The interdictions resulted in the apprehension of nine suspected narcotics traffickers and more than 12,000 pounds of cocaine with a street value of nearly $174 million.

“Counter-drug operations are a vital component to the Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security’s mission and our national security,” said Cmdr. John Christensen, commanding officer of the cutter Seneca. “I am exceptionally proud of this crew who, over the course of the last three months, rose above the challenges of conducting operations at sea, persevered through many personal sacrifices and showed an unwavering dedication to serving our nation.”

During the patrol, Seneca rescued 22 Haitian Migrants, conducted joint exercises with the Honduran Navy, transited the Panama Canal, and spent several months combating illicit narcotics smuggling across the Eastern Pacific Ocean with a deployed armed Coast Guard helicopter team from Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron Jacksonville.

The interdictions were in support of Operation Martillo, a regional initiative targeting illicit trafficking that threatens security and prosperity at the national, regional, and international levels.

Seneca is a 270 ft. Medium Endurance Cutter with a crew complement of 100.

Seneca missions include counter-narcotics, migrant interdiction, search and rescue and living marine resource operations from the Gulf of Maine to the Pacific Ocean.

.@USCGNortheast Cutter Seneca returned to homeport in Boston today after a 93-day patrol interdicting more than 12,000 pounds of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. #USCG #Boston #coastguard

Details here: https://t.co/dsbbG5mhQR pic.twitter.com/PpnQ8hQyAn — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 27, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)