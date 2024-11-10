The US Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue mission for a missing 48-foot sailing vessel that had one person on board and was last seen on Thursday, officials said.

The Alchemist was last seen near Pleasant Bay, it has a green hull and green bimini.

Anyone with information is asked to call 866-842-1560.

