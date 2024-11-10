The US Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue mission for a missing 48-foot sailing vessel that had one person on board and was last seen on Thursday, officials said.

The Alchemist was last seen near Pleasant Bay, it has a green hull and green bimini.

Anyone with information is asked to call 866-842-1560.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox