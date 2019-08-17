USCG searching for possible person in water after dinghy found adrift off Cuttyhunk

GOSNOLD, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard Northeast Station Menemsha is searching for a possible person in the water after a dinghy was found adrift off Cuttyhunk Saturday morning.
USCG Northeast found the dinghy unmanned.
A dinghy is a type of small boat that is often carried or towed for use as a lifeboat or tender by a larger boat.
Anyone with information is urged to call Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.
