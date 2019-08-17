USCG searching for possible person in water after dinghy found adrift off Cuttyhunk

GOSNOLD, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard Northeast Station Menemsha is searching for a possible person in the water after a dinghy was found adrift off Cuttyhunk Saturday morning.

USCG Northeast found the dinghy unmanned.

A dinghy is a type of small boat that is often carried or towed for use as a lifeboat or tender by a larger boat.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.

#HappeningNow @USCGNortheast Station Menemsha is searching for a possible person in the water after this dinghy was found unmanned, adrift off Cuttyhunk #Massachusetts. Have info., call Sector Southeastern New England: 508-457-3211 #BoatResponsibly #PaddleSafe #LabelIt! pic.twitter.com/CvyTxK8Nfs — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 17, 2019

