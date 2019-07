SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WHDH) – The United States Coast Guard seized more than two thousand pounds of cocaine from a high-speed boat off the coast of San Diego.

USCG says the suspected cocaine smugglers were throwing large bags from their boat before they caught up to them.

The nine people on board were arrested.

