USDA expands ground beef recall, says 12 million pounds at risk of salmonella

BOSTON (WHDH) - The United States Department of Agriculture has expanded its recall on ground beef amid concerns of a salmonella contamination.

More than 12 million pounds of non-intact raw beef products of JBS Tolleson, Inc., has been recalled, the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service announced Tuesday. The warning expanded a recall that was issued in October.

The USDA says 250 people have been sickened.

The raw, non-intact beef items, including ground beef, were packaged on various dates from July 26 to Sept. 7.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to a retail locations and institutions nationwide.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at 800- 727-2333.

