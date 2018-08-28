Use of profanity at popular beach can result in steep fine, jail time

(WHDH) — Tourists visiting Myrtle Beach will need to mind their manners and think twice before opening their mouths because the use of profane words in the South Carolina city could lead to a steep fine or even time behind bars.

A foul and offensive language ordinance, which can result in a misdemeanor charge if violated, falls under the city’s disorderly conduct offense, according to Myrtle Beach Online.

Punishment will be handed out to those who use unlawful language toward another person in a public setting, including “libelous expletives” or “fighting” words.

“We encourage everyone to avoid violating this ordinance by speaking to others with the same respect and kindness you deserve,” Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Bryan Murphy told the news outlet.

The city handed out more than $22,000 in profane language citations in 2017.

The maximum penalty for a misdemeanor is a $500 fine or 30 days in jail.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)