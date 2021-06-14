BOSTON (AP) — The use of ride hailing services plummeted in Massachusetts in 2020 as the pandemic shuttered businesses and forced many to work from home.

Ride hailing companies last year provided about 35 million rides that started in Massachusetts — a 62% drop statewide from the 91.1 million rides started in 2019, according to reports released Monday by the state Department of Public Utilities.

The decline was the sharpest in the greater Boston area, the Cape and Islands, and in smaller towns in western Massachusetts. Outside of these areas, ride volume also fell, but at a lower rate.

The greatest drop came in Boston, which had 30 million fewer rides start within the city compared to 2019.

Overall in 2020, rides traveled longer distances, lasted longer, and moved faster compared to rides in 2019. The average ride in Massachusetts lasted 15.5 minutes and traveled 5.3 miles at 20.5 miles per hour.

Ride hailing companies are assessed a 20-cent per-ride fee annually.

The companies have been assessed $7 million based on their 2020 rides. About $3.5 million of that will be proportionally distributed to cities and towns based on how many rides started within each community.

Funds are used to address the impact of the ride hailing industry on each community.

Massachusetts has so far collected more than $50 million from ride hailing companies from the per-ride assessment of over 270 million rides since 2017.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)