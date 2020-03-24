Using positive thinking and meditation to reduce stress during coronavirus crisis

The pandemic is causing a lot of panic across the world right now. People are stuck inside, stressed out and worried. But some experts say one of the best ways to weather this crisis is to stay positive.

The coronavirus changed the world in a matter of weeks– and many experts say yoga, meditation, and positive energy can help ease anxiety and depression.

“We’re all in this moment together. We’re all in this together, and everything begins in the now,” Taylor Wells, yoga, meditation expert and author said.

Taylor said try to find peace in the moment, and not fear the future. “If we can get into this moment and realize in this moment I am OK.”

She recommends using your mind and body to help yourself, like box breathing:

“You inhale for (a count of) 4, 3, 2, 1 then hold for (a count of) 4, 3, 2, 1,” she said.

Then exhale for a count of four and repeat.

Try positive thinking; about what you DO want to happen and meditation.

“Make a choice to sit or lie down and try to quiet your mind. People say, ‘Taylor, I can’t quiet my mind.’ Of course, you can’t its a muscle, this is a practice,” she said.

And consider yoga. You don’t have to be a pro, you don’t need a home set up, just do anything that makes you happy.

“It could be gardening, it could be going for a walk as long as you’re six feet from anyone around you it could be baking, it could be taking a hot bath, but anything that brings you to place of calm is essential right now,” she said.

Taylor said you don’t have to be an expert in any of these techniques– you can start practicing them today, even a few minutes a day.

For more information on this, Taylor’s advice and book click here.

