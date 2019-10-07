USMC: Marine under investigation in connection with death of Emerson student

BOSTON (WHDH) - The United States Marine Corps confirmed to 7NEWS Monday night that a Marine is under investigation in connection to the death of an Emerson student.

Officers responding to a reported assault and battery in the area of 15 Park Vale Ave. in Brighton around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 29, found 19-year-old Daniel Hollis, of Hopedale, unconscious on the ground and suffering from a head injury, according to the Boston Police Department.

Hollis, a sophomore studying marketing communications, succumbed to a traumatic brain stem injury around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, four days after he and his friends were confronted by a group of college-aged boys while leaving a party, according to a post on the family’s Caring Bridge page.

The encounter allegedly led to a physical fight in which Hollis subsequently hit his head on either cement or bricks.

He fell unconscious and was taken to a Boston hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a blood clot on his brain, the family added.

Hollis underwent emergency surgery but scans showed that he had “extensive and unrepairable (sic) damage to large sections of his brain,” the family wrote.

He never regained consciousness.

Officers are investigating his death as a homicide.

The Marines Corps told 7NEWS that they are cooperating fully with the investigation into the incident that they say may involve one of their own.

“We are deeply saddened to learn an off-base incident allegedly involving one of our Marines has led to the passing of a man in the Boston community,” they said in a statement. “The event occurred during an approved leave period for the Marine, in the early hours of September 28, 2019. This is a tragic event and is being treated with great care and solemnity on the part of the command, and the Marine Corps is fully cooperating with civilian authorities.”

Local authorities refused to comment as this continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the altercation is asked to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who wish to pass along an anonymous tip can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support the Hollis family.

