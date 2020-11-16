USPS launches Operation Santa with new digital feature

(WHDH) — The holidays may look and feel a lot different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but one invaluable tradition is returning to bring gifts and cheer to those in need: the United States Postal Service’s Operation Santa.

Operation Santa — a 108-year-old program that helps less fortunate kids and families during the holidays — launched Monday with a new digital adoption feature.

To participate in Operation Santa program as a possible recipient of holiday gifts, all you have to do is write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address, and send it to Santa’s official workshop address as seen on the example envelope below.

Letters will be accepted starting Nov. 16 through Dec. 15.

Beginning Dec. 4, letters will be available for nationwide adoption by visiting USPSOperationSanta.com.

Potential adopters can read the letters and pick one, or more, that they’d like to fulfill.

There will be no in-person letter adoptions this year due to COVID-19.

