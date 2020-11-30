WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Postal Service confirmed that one of their mail carriers was among the people randomly attacked in Waltham over the last few weeks.

The mail carrier was attacked during the evening of Nov. 20, according to the USPS.

“The safety of our employees is of paramount importance,” a USPS spokesperson said in a statement. “We have rearranged the delivery sequence of this route to facilitate delivery during the earlier daylight hours. We will continue to monitor this situation and take any further steps that may be necessary to protect our carriers.”

Police are currently investigating at least 10 reports of unprovoked attacks since Nov. 10 at the Gardencrest apartment complex and in the downtown area near Chestnut and Charles streets.

Descriptions of the suspect have varied in regard to racial background, as well as reported differences in height and weight, according to police.

The person responsible appears to attack their victims by surprise.

The earliest reported attack occurred at 5:30 p.m. and the latest happened at 11:30 p.m., police said.

Residents are urged to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out after dark.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600, select option number 4, or their anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.

