NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a burning mail truck in Natick on Thursday.

Firefighters arriving on Grant Street found the postal truck fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished quickly and most of the mail and packages were saved.

The cause remains under investigation.

