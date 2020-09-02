PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Postal Service is releasing a commemorative stamp marking the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival in Plymouth Harbor off the coast of Massachusetts.

The forever stamp, which is set to be issued on Sept. 17, was illustrated by artist Greg Harlin using a combination of watercolor, gouache, acrylics and some digital refining.

Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp and pane.

A single stamp will cost 55 cents, while a sheet of 20 will cost $11.

A restored replica of the original Mayflower traveled to Plymouth earlier this month.

The ship was a gift from England in 1957 and spent three years in Mystic, Connecticut, getting $11.2 million in renovations.

