The United States Postal Service is remembering the American Revolution with two new stamps being released in July.

The first stamp, a recreation of one of the first official U.S. postage stamps, will feature Benjamin Franklin.

The second is a pane stamp designed by cartoonist Chris Ware, which features the statue of Paul Revere.

