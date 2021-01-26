USPS rolling out collection of new ‘Star Wars’ stamps

(WHDH) — The United States Postal Service announced Tuesday that it will be rolling out a collection of new “Star Wars” stamps in the spring.

The character-inspired stamps will feature 10 different droids, including IG-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, BB-8, C-3PO, GNK, 2-1B, and C1-10P, the USPS said.

The characters are shown against backgrounds representing settings of memorable adventures in the Star Wars galaxy.

A release date for droids-inspired stamp collection will be announced later this year.

