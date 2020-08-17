USPS says it will halt removal of mailboxes in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - After trucks were seen hauling mailboxes away in Massachusetts towns, the United States Postal Service says it will stop removing the boxes.

A truck was seen removing mailboxes in Brookline this weekend and others have been taken away across the country.

A USPS Northeast Area spokesperson said that they review collection box density every year on a routine basis as First-Class Mail volume continues to decline and based on that density testing, boxes are identified for potential removal.

“This process is one of the many ways the Postal Services makes adjustments to our infrastructure to match our resources to declining mail volumes,” the spokesperson said. “Given the recent customer concerns the Postal Service will postpone removing boxes for a period of 90 days while we evaluate our customers concerns.”

This comes after Postmaster Louis DeJoy made drastic changes to the postal service following his appointed by President Donald Trump in June, including eliminating overtime that allows mail to be delivered.

RELATED: Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Protesters and politicians have accused DeJoy of helping Trump and his efforts to stall mail-in voting, and Trump has said he opposes funding that would allow for more absentee ballots to be cast by mail.

The agency said it cannot guarantee all mail-in ballots for the November election will arrive in time to be counted.

