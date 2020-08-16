USPS says it will halt removal of mailboxes in Massachusetts

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - After trucks were seen hauling mailboxes away in Massachusetts towns, the United States Postal Service says it will stop removing the boxes after criticism that it is undermining coming elections.

A truck was seen removing mailboxes in Brookline this weekend and others have been taken away across the country. Postmaster Louis DeJoy has made drastic changes to the postal service since he was appointed by President Trump in June, including eliminating overtime that allows mail to be delivered.

Protesters and politicians have accused Dejoy of helping Trump and his efforts to stall mail-in voting, and Trump has said he opposes funding that would allow for more absentee ballots to be cast by mail. The agency said it cannot guarantee all mail-in ballots for the November election will arrive in time to be counted.

In a statement, a USPS Northeast Area spokesman said the agency would postpone removing mailboxes.

‘This process is one of the many ways the Postal Services makes adjustments to our infrastructure to match our resources to declining mail volumes. Given the recent customer concerns the Postal Service will postpone removing boxes for a period of 90 days while we evaluate our customers’ concerns,” said spokesman Steve Doherty.

