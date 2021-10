BOSTON (WHDH) - Old Ironsides is four years away from its semiquincentennial, but the ship still celebrated its 246th birthday in style Friday.

The USS Constitution was escorted through Boston Harbor by other U.S. Navy ships and the Boston Police Harbor Unit.

The ship also received a 21-gun salute at Castle Island.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)