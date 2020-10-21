BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution is celebrating its 223rd birthday on Wednesday with a live history presentation and a 21-gun salute.

The United States Navy will be livestreaming the celebration on their Facebook page at 12:30 p.m.

The USS Constitution Museum will also be unveiling a collection of significant correspondence related to the first years of the naval vessel’s career under sail.

The collection includes more than 150 individual documents and sheds light on the fledgling U.S. Navy’s participation in the nation’s first international conflict, the Quasi-War with France.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)