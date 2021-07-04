BOSTON (WHDH) - For the 223rd year in a row, the USS Constitution was able to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The ship, which was built and launched in Boston in 1797, sailed in Boston Harbor during its annual 4th of July cruise. The tradition of the harbor cruise began in the 1950s.

Twenty-five lottery winners and their guests joined the crew, and the ship conducted a 21-gun salute at Castle Island.

