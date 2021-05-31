BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution will fire a 21-gun salute in honor of Memorial Day on Monday.

Gun salutes will be fired once a minute for 21 minutes beginning at noon.

The United States flag will fly at half-staff in the morning and will be raised to full height following the gun salute, a custom honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the morning and living veterans for the rest of the day.

The crew will also hold a special presentation at 11:30 a.m. honoring Gold Star families and all the Sailors and Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving aboard USS Constitution.

The USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

