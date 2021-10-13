BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution will fire a 21-gun salute in honor of the United States Navy’s 246th birthday.

Gun salutes will be fired around 9:50 a.m.

The ship will be closed for the event and will reopen at noon.

The USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

