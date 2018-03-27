USS Constitution holding lottery for summer cruises

BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution is holding a lottery for the chance to win a cruise on Boston Harbor this summer.

The contest will pick 120 people to join the Constitution’s crew members for cruises on June 8 and July 4.

Each winner is allowed up to one guest. All guests must be at least eight years of age

All entries for the June lottery must be submitted by April 30. All entries for the July lottery must be submitted by May 31.

To fill out an entry form, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)