BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution in Boston has suspended free public visitation until further notice in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat originally closed to the public in mid-March before reopening with restrictions in mid-August.

“Throughout the pandemic, the safety of our guests and Sailors has remained our top priority,” Cmdr. John Benda said. “We were proud to safely reopen this Summer, but as the weather gets colder and the situation with the pandemic changes, we are increasing our own preventative measures by closing to the public.”

No sailors assigned to the USS Constitution have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

The crew offers virtual tours on Facebook Live, which have received more than 3.5 million views since they began in March.

Live virtual tours are scheduled to continue daily on the ship’s Facebook page at 10 a.m.

The USS Constitution Museum remains open to the public Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

