BOSTON (WHDH) - The public will be able to celebrate Presidents Day by touring the USS Constitution in Boston.

The crew is scheduled to open the ship Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is planning to fire a 21-gun salute at noon.

The USS Constitution, which President George Washington named after the document that defines the nation, is the last remaining of the original six frigates constructed for the U.S. Navy under the Act to Provide a Naval Armament.

USS Constitution’s normal hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

