BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution Museum has closed until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Virtual Museum experience, launched in March 2020, will continue to offer content for all digital visitors.

“The USS Constitution Museum proudly continues to fulfill its mission to engage all ages in the stories of ‘Old Ironsides’ through its Virtual Museum,” said Museum President & CEO Anne Grimes Rand. “Whether you’re a curious student or an armchair sailor, we offer compelling content that’s sure to educate and entertain.”

The USS Constitution warship announced last month that it was also temporarily suspending free public visitation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)