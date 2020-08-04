BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution Museum in Charlestown is set to reopen to the public on Friday under numerous restrictions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Museum President & CEO Anne Grimes Rand says she’s excited to welcome visitors back after shutting down on March 13 due to the pandemic.

“We are committed to providing educational and engaging experiences for our guests while offering a safe environment in accordance with city and state requirements,” she said. “Visitors can enjoy a day in the Navy Yard, tour ‘Old Ironsides,’ then cool off as they explore the Museum’s galleries.”

Visitors will be able to purchase timed tickets online beginning Wednesday in order to reduce capacity and person-to-person transactions.

There will be a limit to the number of visitors in the galleries and everyone ages 2 and older will be required to wear a face covering.

Signage will indicate one-way foot traffic paths to help visitors maintain six feet of distance from one another.

Hand sanitation stations will also be made available throughout the museum, high-touch points will be frequently cleaned, and the HVAC system has been calibrated to introduce more outside air.

Following its reopening date, the museum will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The USS Constitution, the National Park Service Charlestown Navy Yard Visitor Center, and USS Cassin Young will reopen Friday as well.

The USS Constitution will then be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the visitor center will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and USS Cassin Young will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)