BOSTON (WHDH) - In just a couple of weeks, Commander Billie Farrell will take command of the USS Constitution — the first woman to do so in the ship’s 224 year history.

Farrell is a graduate of the US Naval Academy and is currently the executive officer on the USS Vicksburg.

“I hope to strengthen the legacy of USS Constitution through preservation, promotion, and protection by telling her story and connecting it to the rich heritage of the United States Navy and the warships serving in the fleet today,” she said in a statement released by the crew.

Farrell’s awards include two Meritorious Service Medal, four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals and three Meritorious Unit Commendation Medals.

The change-of-command ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21, at noon.

