BOSTON (WHDH) - Parents looking for things to do with their children amid the coronavirus pandemic can take a daily virtual tour of the USS Constitution.

The USS Constitution suspended public tours on Saturday to reduce exposure to the coronavirus but they have decided to replace these tours with a virtual experience.

The public can head to the USS Constitution’s Facebook page at 1 p.m. daily to see several areas of the ship and to ask live questions.

“Our mission is to represent and promote the U.S. Navy, USS Constitution and our nation’s rich maritime history, and through this crisis, we will use our digital presence to continue that mission,” said Cmdr. John Benda, USS Constitution’s commanding officer. “We’re committed to provide an engaging, educational experience for our supporters, as we collectively follow the restrictions in place to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.”

At this time, no sailors assigned to USS Constitution have tested positive for COVID-19.

The USS Constitution says its is following all preventative guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Department of the Defense and Navy leadership.

