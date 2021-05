BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution on Friday reopened for the first time since the pandemic hit Boston.

Old Ironsides is again welcoming visitors for tours Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The historic ship also took to the water, firing a 21-gun salute as it passed Castle Island.

It is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat.

