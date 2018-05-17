USS Constitution to commemorate 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution will perform an underway demonstration in Boston Harbor on Friday as part of the 13-year commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Nearly 500 Vietnam War veterans will be on board as it departs the Charlestown Navy Yard and travels to Fort Independence on Castle Island, where the ship will fire a 21-gun salute in the direction of the Boston Vietnam Memorial around 12 p.m.

The Concord Battery and 101st Field Artillery from the Massachusetts National Guard will return the salute. An additional 17-gun salute will fire as the Constitution passes the U.S. Coast Guard Station, the former site of Edmund Hartt’s Shipyard, where the Constitution was built and launched.

The Constitution is expected to return to the Navy Yard around 1 p.m. and reopen for tours at 4 p.m.

