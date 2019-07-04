USS Constitution to honor July 4 with a 21-gun salute

BOSTON (WHDH) - “Old Ironsides” celebrated the Fourth of July with a boom.

The USS Constitution’s crew fired cannons as part of a 21-gun salute on Thursday near Fort Independence on Castle Island and held gun drills throughout the day.

More than 450 guests set sail from Charlestown including Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

Walsh toured the ship ahead of the journey and even fired off a round out of a cannon.

“Being on the ship today is absolutely incredible,” Officer Angela Careccia said. “It is the Fourth of July underway, celebrating our independence and there is no better way to do it than on the oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world.”

The commander of the ship, Nathaniel R. Shick agrees saying, “She serves as a symbol. 221 years of service to her nation. As the Navy still floats today, the Consitution remains with us as a strong and vibrant icon of our national freedom.

Over 10,000 entered the lottery to take a sail on “Old Ironsides.”

