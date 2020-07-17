USS Constitution to reopen for free public visits next month

BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution plans to reopen for free public visitation next month.

Old Ironsides will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting on Friday, Aug. 7.

To ensure the safety of guests and the USS Constitution’s sailors during the coronavirus pandemic, the crew will follow preventative guidance recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the Department of the Defense, and Navy leadership.

All guests will be required to wear a face covering, and groups will be limited to 25 people or less to promote social distancing.

Visits will last approximately 30 minutes, and the ship’s crew will clean and sanitize surfaces and handrails between groups.

The ship closed in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak but more than 100 virtual tours have been hosted since then.

Virtual tours will continue Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the ship’s Facebook page.

No sailors assigned to USS Constitution have tested positive for COVID-19.

