BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution is set to resume full summer visitation hours for the first time in two years.

The coronavirus pandemic halted public visitations in 2020, with the USS Constitution opting for virtual tours.

Nearly 5 million guests virtually toured the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, while 2019 set public visitation records with more than 600,000 guests.

Free public tours will kick back up Tuesday and will be held weekly from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Visitors will get to explore the top three decks of Old Ironsides and hear active-duty Sailors give presentations on the ship’s 223 years of history.

The USS Constitution Museum is open to the public every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

