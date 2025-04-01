BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution’s annual Easter egg hunt is back for another year.

The event is set up for children 10-years-old and younger to hunt for Easter eggs all over the ship.

Four golden eggs will be hidden as well, and the children that find them will win a seat on the ship with their family when the ship sets sail in October.

The hunt is set for the morning of April 19.

Anyone who’d like to enter the lottery to participate, check out their website.

