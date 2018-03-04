Utah lawmakers make hilariously bad rap video about how a law gets made

(WHDH) — Now this is a story all about how your day got flipped, turned upside down, and I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there, I’ll tell you how the Utah House of Representatives made a hilariously bad rap video about passing a bill.
A group of Utah delegates, including Speaker of the House Greg Hughes, made a song about how a law gets passed – all to the tune of DJ Jazzy Jeff’s beloved “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song.
The video, posted on February 28th, has since gone viral with some mixed reactions.
In response to the video, the Salt Lake County Health Department tweeted: “brb labeling this as a public health hazard.”
You can give it a listen below and judge for yourself!
