Utah man facing drug charges after tip from Cambridge hotel led police to more than 40 pounds of marijuana

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Utah man is facing drug charges Monday after a tip from a Cambridge hotel led police to more than 40 pounds of marijuana, officials say.

Staff at a local Memorial Drive hotel notified Cambridge police of suspicious packages that were delivered to their business after an individual attempted to claim them, and when officers arrived, the suspect fled the area, Cambridge police say.

After a brief search, police say the suspect, who was not staying at the hotel, was located inside the trunk of a vehicle inside the hotel’s parking garage.

Three boxed crates with multiple bags of marijuana weighing about 45 pounds with a street value between $75,000 and $100,000, as well as nearly $4,000 in cash, four cell phones, several keys, and a prepaid debit card were recovered, police say.

Stanley Suojanen, 39, of Cedar Hills, Utah, was arrested and charged with possession to distribute a Class D drug.

An investigation is ongoing.

