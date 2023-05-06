BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA said Friday that they have removed all utility boxes from three Red Line stations after one of the boxes fell on a passenger at the Harvard stop Monday.

Overnight crews removed all remaining boxes from Harvard, Porter and Davis Red Line stops.

The boxes were installed as part of a program run by the Department of Homeland Security to detect biological weapons, which ended in 2013.

Harvard Station Update: Overnight, crews safely removed all remaining boxes from the 3 Red Line stations – Harvard, Porter, & Davis. While this removal work is complete, we'll continue developing plans to address the corrosion's source & better support the safety of our stations. https://t.co/OalWBtXex2 pic.twitter.com/lvTObGjp67 — MBTA (@MBTA) May 5, 2023

The initial incident happened Monday afternoon when the approximately 200 pound piece of equipment fell on the station’s Red Line inbound platform, Cambridge Fire Chief Thomas Cahill said. The equipment had been suspended from a pole within the station and hit a woman in her late 20s as it came down, Cahill said.

“While this removal work is complete, we’ll continue developing plans to address the corrosion’s source & better support the safety of our stations,” the MBTA tweeted.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)