PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Utility crews are on standby amid anticipation of power outages as a nasty nor’easter moves into Massachusetts.

Wind gusts up to 70 mph and heavy rain are expected to wreak havoc on the Bay State over a two-day span.

“We’re used to nor’easters in Massachusetts but they can be very damaging storms,” Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Tom Lyons said.

RELATED: High wind warning, flood watch issued as fall nor’easter moves into Mass.

Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon says they are keeping a close eye on the potential for power outages.

“It’s going to pack some high winds and that’s the potential for some hazardous situations,” he said.

Eversource crews are in place and prepared to respond to whatever the storm will bring.

“Our equipment is ready to go as well and then also making sure that the power lines are clear of any debris so that any potential hazards may be avoided,” McKinnon said.

Lyons warned that “There’s still a lot of leaves in the trees and when the winds hit those trees, they can bring power lines down and that can cause a lot of problems.”

MEMA urges residents to prepare for an outage by charging their phones and making sure that essential supplies are in full stock.

“That means flashlights and batteries, maybe some extra food in the refrigerator, and just be ready to hunker down if this thing lasts two to three days in terms of the impact,” Lyons said.

Those who have a generator may want to pull it out before the worst of the storm hits.

“Make sure that that’s working properly and you remind yourself of the safe operation of a generator, which means away from your house to protect you and your family from carbon monoxide poisoning,” Lyons added.

For the latest weather updates, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)