Utility companies warn residents to be prepared for potential outages as storm approaches

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Utility crews are warning Massachusetts residents to be prepared for potential power outages as the Bay State braces for over a foot of snow in some areas.

In West Bridgewater, Department of Public Works crews spent Wednesday fine-tuning all the snow removal equipment.

“At a certain point if it lets up a little bit we can put down some salt and keep everything going,” DPW employee Shawn Anderson said. “We have to just keep going when mother nature brings it and we have to do our job, you know?”

Bettencourt’s employee Jay Soares said he barely had time to catch his breath as generator sales boomed ahead of the storm. Many with visions of outages dancing in their heads.

“It’s just nice to have that peace of mind when the storm is coming that you will be able to continue with power and go on like normal,” he said.

National Grid and Eversource prepositioned crews in areas throughout the Commonwealth just in case the lights do go out.

“We are going to be prepositioned and prestaged and prepositioned throughout the state with multiple crews,” Eversourse spokesperson Reid Lamberty said. “We are ready to respond safely and quickly as soon as the storm necessitates.

Those utility officials recommended everyone charge their devices ahead of time for the very real possibility the winter storm knocks out the power.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)