WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of Waltham residents are without power after a utility line caught on fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Trapelo Road around 5:30 a.m. found flames coming from the wires.

The fire has since been put out and crews are working to restore power.

No additional information has been released.

