Utility pole snapped after car crashes into it in Plympton

A utility pole snapped at its base after a car crashed into it in Plympton Monday night.

Fire crews responded to the scene on Lake Street around 9 p.m., according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The crash caused power outages in the area and it was not clear when electricity would be restored.

No injuries were reported.

 

 

Trending