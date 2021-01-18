Utility pole snapped after car crashes into it in Plympton

A utility pole snapped at its base after a car crashed into it in Plympton Monday night.
Fire crews responded to the scene on Lake Street around 9 p.m., according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
The crash caused power outages in the area and it was not clear when electricity would be restored.
No injuries were reported.
