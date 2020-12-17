Utility pole snapped after car crashes into it in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A utility pole snapped at its base after a car crashed into it in Auburn overnight.

Police shut down Millbury Street at the Farmer’s Daughter around midnight as they investigated the crash.

National Grid also responded to evaluate the damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

