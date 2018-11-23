MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crash snapped a utility pole in Mansfield and left the driver injured Friday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a single-car crash on Maple Street at Keli Lane just before 6:30 a.m. found the car with heavy front-end damage.

The driver was transported to the Good Samaritan Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mansfield Electric Light responded to repair the snapped pole.

Police are investigating the crash.

