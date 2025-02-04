DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are responding to Dorchester (Dot) Avenue and Centre Street after utility poles fell in the street.

Officers are currently on the scene blocking the road.

Eversource tells 7NEWS that initial investigations show heavy winds are a cause, leaving roughly 25 customers without power.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)