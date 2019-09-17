Uxbridge boy looking for a hero to donate kidney

Ten-year-old Nicholas Corapi wants to be a comic book creator when he grows up, but right now he’s looking for a real-life suerphero.

Nicholas had to have one of his kidneys removed when he was younger and now the one that has left has completely failed. Now he and the rest of his family in Uxbridge need someone to step up.

“Hopefully I get a kidney soon,” Nicholas told 7News. “If any of you are watching, please be Type O. I want a new kidney.”

Right now, Nicholas spends three days a week at the hospital for dialysis, and he says it can be rough.

“Sometimes I can get sick or nauseous,” Nicholas said. “Today I didn’t at all, which is lucky.”

“He misses a lot of school, he can’t do a lot of things,” said Kim Corapi, Nicholas’ mother. “He can’t take a shower, he’s at the risk of infection.”

But despite those trials, Nicholas’ positive attitude helps everyone cope, his family said.

“What’s amazing about Nicholas, he’s so optimistic,” said Joe Corapi, Nicholas’ father. “With everything he’s going through, he’s still happy, he’s still skipping around.”

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page and a website for Nicholas, as well as a Facebook page for people who want to help. But what they need most is a donor.

“I hope people will look into organ donation, because a lot of kids need kidneys now,” Kim Corapi said. “Hopefully someone will come forward and be a match, and that’s what we’re hoping for.”

